$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

AMCR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 243,287 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

