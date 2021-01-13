-$0.16 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of MRKR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 591,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,420. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

