-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 8,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.32. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

