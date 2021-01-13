$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $16.10 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $772.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

