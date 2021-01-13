$0.04 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,265,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 243,048 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,920 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,288. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.