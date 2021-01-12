Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Raised to $71.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 277.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

