ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Short Interest Down 97.3% in December

ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZOOM Technologies stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18. ZOOM Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZOOM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

