ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.02 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $11,815.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064178 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00061641 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,616,799 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

