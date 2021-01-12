ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $50,874.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.45 or 0.04198516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.