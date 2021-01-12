ZENZO Price Tops $0.0452 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $626,111.09 and approximately $3,327.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00108230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005137 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.