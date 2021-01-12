ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Cap of $124.28 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $124.28 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

