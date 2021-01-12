Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to “Buy”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has long been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its third-quarter 2020 results, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management raised its earnings guidance for 2020 on the back of improved shipment volume trends, though the latter is still expected to decline. Well, management does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic. Also, a delay in minimum price enforcement in Indonesia is a concern. Apart from this, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. All said, revenues are likely to fall in 2020. Nonetheless, strength in RRPs, especially IQOS, is expected to offer respite.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,069. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

