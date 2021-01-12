Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub raised DermTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet cut DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

