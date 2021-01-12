Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) to Strong-Buy

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Allegheny for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to benefit from strength in its defense business as well as the joint venture with Tsingshan. The strength in defense is led by demand growth for naval nuclear materials. The company is investing resources to boost growth in the defense market, leveraging its material science capabilities and advanced process technologies. Allegheny is also focused on improving its cost structure. Its cost-reduction actions are likely to support the bottom line. Additionally, the company is substantially curtailing capital expenditures and lowering inventories and expects to generate free cash flow from ongoing operational improvements. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATI. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

