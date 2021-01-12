Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to “Buy”

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 163,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,376. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

