Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

