Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Sell

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 103,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.38. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

