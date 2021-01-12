Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Northcoast Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $48.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after buying an additional 2,127,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 1,413,059 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,078,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,902,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

