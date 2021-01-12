Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.04. 1,626,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,740. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 355,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 832,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 967,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

