Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals business maintains the momentum. Moreover, the Sterile Injectables segment performed better than estimates, driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and a higher underlying utilization of certain critical-care products. The FDA approval of Qwo for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is a significant boost to the company, which will help generate a new revenue stream. Meanwhile, the recent BioSpecifics acquisition is a positive as this will enable the company to reap benefits through additional investments in the growth trajectory of Xiaflex and Qwo. Concurrently, Endo initiated several strategic actions to optimize its operations. However, the generics business persists to be weak due to competitive and pricing pressure. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. 96,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

