Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.65 billion. Visa reported sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.34.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,718,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $414.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $202.43.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

