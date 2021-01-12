Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of SKT opened at $10.96 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

