Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,841. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 42.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 194.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

