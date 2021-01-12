Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. 290,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 232.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

