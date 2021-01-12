Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBU. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE BBU opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $2,657,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,421,054 shares of company stock worth $28,370,536 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,185,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,106,000 after acquiring an additional 216,454 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 93,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.