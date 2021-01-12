Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,178. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

