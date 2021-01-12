Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $6.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Cellectis reported sales of $6.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $75.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 48.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 1,355,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,876,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,923,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 384,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

