Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Superconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Superconductor by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

