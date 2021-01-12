Zacks: Analysts Expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report sales of $147.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.70 million to $148.78 million. Novanta posted sales of $159.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $590.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.83 million to $591.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $630.52 million, with estimates ranging from $628.35 million to $632.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 79,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $132.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.