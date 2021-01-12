Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXRX. G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $472.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 314,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

