Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

MLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MLND traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 358,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,751. The company has a market cap of $32.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

