Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,827,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 153,890 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 555.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 325,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 275,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

