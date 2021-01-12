Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.79). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth about $277,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. 241,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,062. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

