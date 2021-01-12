Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $55.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 93,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,847. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Yum China by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after buying an additional 85,422 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,151 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 702,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 299,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 679,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,135 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

