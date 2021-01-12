Yum! Brands, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

YUM opened at $107.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,061. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

