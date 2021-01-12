YEE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $117,651.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.62 or 0.04266550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00346880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.