Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YARIY has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.