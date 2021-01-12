Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

