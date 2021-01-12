Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.06. 14,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 33,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.