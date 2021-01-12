Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Steven Prestrelski Sells 10,000 Shares

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,094. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

