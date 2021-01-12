Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Steven Prestrelski Sells 10,000 Shares

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,094. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.16.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.
