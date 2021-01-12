Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

