Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.50

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 29225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

