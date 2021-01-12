Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WWLNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $98.40 on Monday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

