Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Workiva were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Workiva by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WK opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,687,997.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

