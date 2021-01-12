Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $968,310.75 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $968,310.75 and approximately $43,122.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,663.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.28 or 0.03139560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00401937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.66 or 0.01354914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00546614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00465347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00285232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00020800 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin's total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin's official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

