WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.17 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.57 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.87 or 0.04467126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

