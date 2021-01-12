Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

WWW stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 417.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

