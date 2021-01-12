WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.03

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

