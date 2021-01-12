William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNF. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $217.12 on Monday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $227.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3,368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.