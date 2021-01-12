Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

WLDN opened at $48.20 on Friday. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

